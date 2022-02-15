Kamaldeen Sulemana ranked 25th most exciting teenager in world football

Ghana star Kamaldeen Sulemana

World football outlet, FourFourtTwo has named Ghana star Kamaldeen Sulemana in its 50 most exciting talented teenagers for 2022.

The teenager last summer completed a transfer from Danish Super League side FC Nordsjaelland to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais FC.



This was after displaying outstanding form while playing in the Danish top-flight league where he earned a name for himself and became a transfer target of English giants Manchester United and as well Liverpool.



At Stade Rennais FC, Kamaldeen Sulemana has continued his progress as a young footballer and is regarded as one of the best footballers in a French Ligue one that has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jnr, as wells as Lionel Messi.

As a result of his talent and the quality he possesses, the 19-year-old forward has earned a place in the FourFourTwo list of 50 most exciting teenagers in world football.



The player is ranked 25th, and is joined by Jeremy Doku and Yunus Musah, both of Ghanaian descent but representing Belgium and USA respectively.