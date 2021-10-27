Kamaldeen Sulemana rated second most in-form player in Europe behind Mohamed Salah

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana is currently rated as the second most in-form player in Europe.
This is according to statistics put together by WhoScore.com from the last six matches of players who are plying their trade in the top five leagues of Europe.
Among the top-performing players in the top five European leagues, Kamaldeen Sulemana is the second on the list, only behind Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah.
The Stade Rennais FC forward gets into the top three most in-form players list for the first time since the 2021/2022 football season started.
With 11 appearances in the French Ligue 1, the Black Stars attacker has scored four goals and has one assist to his name.
He has become a key player at Stade Rennais FC and has been tipped to develop into a world-class player in the not-too-distant future.
Kamaldeen to the world https://t.co/BuKy3B2gPz— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) October 27, 2021
???????????????? https://t.co/KRkRklZz8T— Kamaldeen Sulemana (@Kamaldeenho10) October 26, 2021
