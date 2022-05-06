Kamaldeen Sulemana sad about his long-term injury lay-off

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian kid Kamaldeen Sulemana has opened up about his horrible experience on the sidelines since his return from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The youngster was on the rise in his first season at French Ligue 1 side Stade de Rennes from Denmark Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2021.



He spoke about the ordeal he’s going through in an exclusive interview with the club’s website as he continues to be on the sidelines.



It’s difficult. There are up and downs. I’m happy when the team plays well and has results but it’s difficult not to take part and just watch games in front of the TV or just sitting in the stadium,” Kamaldeen told the club’s website.



“I’d like to be on the pitch and in the locker room doing what I know how to do and what I like to do. I cannot be satisfied. This is the first time I’ve been stopped for so long in my professional career.

“I didn’t have a problem when I was in Denmark. This injury has lasted longer than expected. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster.



“At the start of the injury, after two weeks, I felt good. I thought I could be back soon. You start running again, you come back to the field, and there you feel the pain. Then you work hard again, you do whatever it takes to come back and the pains come back again,” he added.



By: DD. N. A. MENSAH, Daily Mail GH / Follow the writer @SkipperWrites on Twitter