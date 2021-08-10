Kamaldeen Sulemana scored 7th fastest goal in Stade Rennais history

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has entered the history books by scoring the 7th fastest goal in the club’s history.
The 19-year-old made his debut in style, finding the net inside just 14 minutes with a brilliant curler.
The strike is also the first goal scored by a Ghanaian since 2013. The last Ghanaian to score one in the club’s colours was John Boye.
His efforts, although brilliant, were not enough as his club was held to a 1-1 draw by RC Lens.
Sulemana joined the Ligue 1 side from Danish side Nordsjaelland amid huge interest from Dutch champions Ajax and Premier League side Manchester United.
