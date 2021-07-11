Kamaldeen Sulemana scores again in Nordsjaelland pre-season victory over Royal Antwerp

Ghanaian teenage sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana scored in FC Nordsjaelland win over Royal Antwerp in a pre-season game on Saturday afternoon.
Nordsjaelland recorded a 3-0 win over the Belgian top-flight side in their second test game of the day with the first one ending 1-1.
Sulemana opened the scoring for the Danish Superliga side with a superb strike on the 30th minute of the game.
Ghanaian compatriot Maxwell Woledzi sealed their preseason victory over Antwerp with a powerful header on the 69th minute.
Ivorian youngster Mohammed Diomande doubled the deal earlier in the 54th from a spot-kick.
Ghanaian players Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq, Lasso Coulibaly and Clinton Antwi also featured for Nordsjaelland.
Sulemana, 19, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Right to Dream Park this summer after attracting interest from big European clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Manchester United and Liverpool FC.
- Maxwell Woledzi scores for Nordsjaelland in pre-season friendly
