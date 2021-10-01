Kamaldeen Sulemana scores as Rennes earn comeback win in Europa Conference League

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was the hero for French club Rennes who came from behind to beat Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Sulemana scored the winner for Rennes 24 minutes after he replaced French midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud



When Sulemana came on Rennes were trailing by a lone goal and the Dutch looked like a side capable of ending the match with three points.



His inclusion proved effective as Rennes improved and started bombarding Vitesse's defence.



Their persistent attack was rewarded in the 54th minute when Serhou Guirassy equalised after a well-taken penalty.

Rennes did not take their foot off the pedal after drawing level, and Sulemana grabbed the winner in the 70th minute.



Three minutes later, Rennes were reduced to 10 men but were able to repel any attack by Vitesse to take three points.



Sulemana has been in fine form in the early stages of the season. He has four goals in nine games.