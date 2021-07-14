Kamaldeen Sulemana set to sign four-year deal with Ajax

Wed, 14 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has chosen Ajax and will sign a four-year deal with them according to a report from L'equipe.
The 19-year-old was previously close to signing for the Dutch champions but stalled on the deal, giving Lille the chance to get the job done.
However, after time and deliberation, the speedster has chosen to join Mohammed Kudus in the Netherlands according to the report.
The transfer fee is expected to cost around €15 million and he is expected to have his medical in the coming days.
This will bring an end to his stay at Danish side Nordsjaelland. He is currently training with the team.
