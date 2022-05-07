0
Menu
Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana, two others miss Stade Rennes training open to supporters

FKBd0w3XsAEgXCj Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international is still in the treatment room after missing Stade Rennes training which was open to the supporters.

The 19-year-old last played for Rennes against PSG in the Ligue I in February.

The former Nordsjaelland winger missed Ghana's World Cup playoff game against Nigeria in March due to the injury.

Ahead of their clash against Nantes, Rennes had a light session at La Piverdière which was open for about 200 supporters.

The fans were able to have a few autographs signed at the edge of the field without the Ghanaian winger due to injury.

Other players who missed the session include Loïc Badé (adductors) and Jérémy Gélin.

With three games to end the season, Kamaldeen will most likely miss the rest of the season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: