Kamaldeen Sulemana, two others miss Stade Rennes training open to supporters

Ghana international is still in the treatment room after missing Stade Rennes training which was open to the supporters.
The 19-year-old last played for Rennes against PSG in the Ligue I in February.
The former Nordsjaelland winger missed Ghana's World Cup playoff game against Nigeria in March due to the injury.
Ahead of their clash against Nantes, Rennes had a light session at La Piverdière which was open for about 200 supporters.
The fans were able to have a few autographs signed at the edge of the field without the Ghanaian winger due to injury.
Other players who missed the session include Loïc Badé (adductors) and Jérémy Gélin.
With three games to end the season, Kamaldeen will most likely miss the rest of the season.
