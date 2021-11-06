2
Kamaldeen Sulemana wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month for October

Sat, 6 Nov 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana won the French Ligue 1 Player of the month for October.

After a surprise move to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes FC from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland for 15 million euros, the attacker is on hot streak tormenting defenders in Ligue 1 this season.

The Black Stars player defeated two other players to win the Player of the Month award for October.

Kamaldeen Sulemana played four games for Rennes in Ligue 1 this October, scoring one goal and assisting on another.

The 19 year old has 17 successful dribbles and 9 crucial passes. He also created two big chances for his team.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been invited by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for the games against South Africa and Ethiopia.

