Kamaldeen and six other Ghanaian players Premier League clubs should be looking at

Kamaldeen is on a five-year deal with Rennes

Like every season, it has been an interesting 2021-22 football campaign for Ghanaian players in the major European leagues.

While some found the challenge a bit too much, others made the most of their time to show why they deserve to play in a much bigger championship.



GOAL highlights seven players who could make good transitions to the famous Premier League.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - Stade Rennes



The Stade Rennes winger's season may have been marred by injury and a loss of form at some point but finishing as the U21 player with the most successful dribbles per 90 in Europe's top five leagues, he could take the Premier League by storm.



Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on him.



Alexander Djiku - Strasbourg

The centre-back finished the Ligue 1 season as the player with the fourth-joint highest number of interceptions per game, a testament of his fine campaign with Strasbourg.



Antoine Semenyo - Bristol City



The attacker provided 12 assists and netted eight times for Bristol City in the Championship, earning links to West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Scottish side Celtic.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh - St. Pauli



Following a fine season in the German Bundesliga 2 where he scored 12 times and provided nine assists, the attacking midfielder is reportedly set to depart St. Pauli in the summer.



Iddrisu Baba - Real Mallorca

Speculations have linked Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba to Everton in the past, and amid latest reports that a summer exit from Spain may be on the cards, a Premier League destination cannot be ruled out.



Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao



Williams was once linked to Manchester United and Arsenal. With his fine showing this term, where he registered eight goals and five assists, and his notorious athleticism and physicality, he might just be a good fit for the Premier League.



Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo



The centre-back had unarguably his best season in Spain since joining Celta from Belgian side Genk in 2019, winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards at the club for January and February. Manchester United were once said to be keeping an eye on him.