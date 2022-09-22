Kamaldeen scores as Black Stars step up training for Brazil game

The Black Stars intensified their training session on Wednesday with a mini-match ahead of their two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua on September 23rd and 27th.

The Black Stars who have been in camp since Monday took their 3rd day of training to another level as coach Otto Addo got his players busy.



The team practised some set pieces before playing a mini football match to put coach Otto Addo's tactics in action.



Stade Rennes winger, Kamladeen Sulemana scored a well-taken goal in the match which was wildly celebrated in the celebration of his teammates.



The team trained with a full house which included players like Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus all at training at Black Stars base in Le Harve in France.



Since the start of the Black Stars training session in France, the team has been training with a cutting-edge technology vest to monitor the heart rate and physiological performance of players.