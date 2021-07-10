Kane aims to emulate Moore’s 66 glory

Harry Kane is the captain for the Three Lions of England

Harry Kane says it serves as great motivation to think he could follow in the footsteps of legendary England captain Bobby Moore by lifting the nation's second piece of major silverware at Wembley on Sunday.

Captain Kane, who is two goals away from finishing as top scorer at Euro 2020, says Sunday's final against Italy is too close to call and will be the biggest game of his career.



It has been 55 years since Moore lifted the World Cup at Wembley, and Kane knows how much it means to the nation to have an opportunity to end that barren run on Sunday.



The Tottenham striker says he and his teammates will be fighting for all those players that have come before them but fallen short in the quest to win silverware for England when they play Italy on Sunday.



"Whenever your name is mentioned in the same company as players like that, it only gives you motivation, gives you confidence," said Kane.

"It will be an incredible achievement, we've all waited so long as players as public as people to see us in the final. These are the opportunities to grab with both hands.



"We have an amazing chance to win our second major trophy as a country. The players we've had over the years and produced, we feel proud to be representing them as well.



"We've got to be excited for it, we've got to enjoy it. We're all winners here, we all want to win. And we're going to need every bit of that to get the job done on Sunday."



