Karela United appoints Prince Koffie as interim boss - Reports

Karela United has appointed assistant coach, Prince Koffie as the interim coach of the club.
This emerges after Evans Adotey was asked to step aside on health grounds in a statement released by the club on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Karela United lost 1-4 to Ebusua Dwarfs at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Complex in their Ghana Premier League clash on Monday.
Prince George Koffie has been asked to take charge of the Ayinase-based side for the rest of the season.
Adotey's side lost three of their last four matches and have slipped to the seventh position on the Ghana Premier League table.
Management of the club has reached an agreement with Coach Evans Adotey to step aside for the remainder of the season on health grounds... We wish him well— Karela United FC (@KarelaUtd_FC) June 29, 2021
