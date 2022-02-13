Karela United beat WAFA 1-0 away from home in Sogakope

Karela United FC

WAFA ended the first half of the season on a losing note after a 1-0 defeat to Karela United at home on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The Academy Lads dominated play and were in firm control of the match only to be undone by a late own goal.



Defender John Tedeku's attempt to clear out a cross from the right side of Karela's attack landed at the back of his net.



The result means WAFA will remain in the relegation zone after the first round of the season.

Karela nearly struck the opener in the 36th minute but defender Derrick Antwi Mensah blocked a dangerous ball with his back with goalkeeper Osei Bonsu out of position.



In the second half, Karela had to replace first-choice goalkeeper Felix Kyei after picking up an injury.



WAFA also gave new signing Godwin Segla his debut by coming on in the second half.