Karela United coach Evans Adotey commend players despite defeat to Kotoko

Karela United coach, Augustine Evans Adotey

Karela United coach Augustine Evans Adotey has commended his players despite defeat to Asante Kotoko on Wednesday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Pride of the West at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in matchday 30 of the league.



Inform Emmanuel Gyamfi opened the scoring for the two-time African Champions before Richard Berko restored parity.



Later on in the game, Asante Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama Dos Santos stepped up to convert from the penalty spot which propelled the club to victory.



Speaking after the game, Evans Adotey who seems not to be happy with the penalty awarded to Kotoko commended his charges but said it is unfortunate they couldn’t win.

“I will commend my boys, they did well except that we were unfortunate to carry the day”



“It was sad, we went down in the first half as early as 22 minutes and that has to change our style of play. Coming back from recess we build up the attack by adding additional attacker which did work and we came on level terms but unfortunately something strange happened which I cannot describe but you all saw what transferred” he said.



“We lost, the only thing to do is to go back home and prepare for the next game” he added.