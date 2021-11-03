Karela United embark on clean up exercise at Ayinase

Players of Karela cleaning a gutter during the exercise

Karela United Football Club, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities and a move to promote a clean environment on Tuesday, October 2, teamed up with Ghana Gas to undertake a major clean up exercise to rid some selected social amenities and principal streets within the Aiyinase community off filth.

The cleanup which was supported by one of the club’s sponsors Ghana Gas Company saw management members, playing body as well as the supporters Union teaming up to clean the Aiyinase Health Center, the Central market and their environs.



The cleanup exercise comes on the backdrop of management’s vision to promote a healthy living among its catchment area and inculcate a sense of communal spirit in the team.



Speaking at the end of the exercise, Mr. Stephen Donkor, the Senior Manager, Community Relations & CSR for Ghana Gas lauded Karela for the initiative and urged the club to make it a constant feature on its seasonal calendar.

He said “though the initiative was mooted by Karela United, we realized that it’s a cause we needed to support hence putting together resources to come out here and support the exercise”. He hoped that the initiative will not be a flash in the pan and that they are ready to assist future events that involves not only amenities within the Aiyinase community but other social facilities in neighbouring communities as well.



He later presented some items to both Karela United and the Aiyinase Health Center.



The team has switched mood to its core business of football to focus on preparation ahead of their game with Ashanti Gold SC in Matchday 2 of the 2021/2022 football season.