Karela United forward Maxwell Boakye reiterates desire to play for Black Stars

Karela United forward Maxwell Boakye

Karela United forward Maxwell Boakye has reiterated his desire to feature for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

The enterprising striker joined the ‘Pride of the West’ before the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League on a two-year deal and had a descent campaign.



He featured 21 times in all competitions for the club scoring 2 goals in the process.

In an interview with Footballghana.com, the former Hearts of Oak marksman expressed a desire to play for the Black Stars and has promised to work hard in order to achieve his dream.



“Every player dream to play for his national team and I am hoping to achieve it in my career. It will be a dream come true if I play for the Black Stars one day. I will work hard to earn Ghana call up” he said.