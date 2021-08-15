Karela United in advanced talks to hire coach Bismark Kobby Mensah

Samartex coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah

Karela United are in advanced talks with Samartex coach Bismark Kobby Mensah, according to multiple reports.

The Nzema Ayinase-based club are looking for a replacement for Evans Adotey who was sacked at the back end of last season.



Mensah, an ex-Ghana U17 striker, has come on in leaps and bounce as a coach and is credited for Samartex's transformation since his arrival in 2018.

His ingenuity helped Samartex to finish third in Zone II of the Division One League; nine points behind champions Bibiani Gold Stars.



Mensah has Premier League experience from his days at Bechem United.