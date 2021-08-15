Karela United in advanced talks to hire coach Bismark Kobby Mensah

Sun, 15 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Karela United are in advanced talks with Samartex coach Bismark Kobby Mensah, according to multiple reports.
The Nzema Ayinase-based club are looking for a replacement for Evans Adotey who was sacked at the back end of last season.
Mensah, an ex-Ghana U17 striker, has come on in leaps and bounce as a coach and is credited for Samartex's transformation since his arrival in 2018.
His ingenuity helped Samartex to finish third in Zone II of the Division One League; nine points behind champions Bibiani Gold Stars.
Mensah has Premier League experience from his days at Bechem United.
