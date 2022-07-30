0
Karela United rule out sale of defender Augustine Randolf

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United right-back Augustine Randolf is not for sale, according to Chief Executive Officer of the club, Elleony Amande.

The defender is attracting interest from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the transfer window.

However, Mr Amande insists the Anyinase-based outfit will be keeping their most priced asset as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“The big two clubs going to Africa this season have expressed interest in our right-back. But, we are not going to sell him,” he told Asempa FM on their flagship SportsNite show.

Randolf made 24 appearances for Karela United last season, helping them finish fourth in the 2021/22 season.

The Karela United star is currently with the Black Galaxies in Cotonou as Ghana prepare for the second leg of their CAHN qualifiers against Benin.

