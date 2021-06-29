Karela United sack coach Evans Adotey

Coach Evans Adotey

Karela United has asked Coach Evans Adotey to step aside, Happy Sports can exclusively report.

Happy Sports has gathered that the coach was sacked following the team’s poor performance in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Karela United lost to Ebusua Dwarfs 4-1 on Monday in their matchday 31 fixture.



It was their heaviest defeat of the season in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Karela has dropped to the seventh position on the league table on 46 points.



The Ayinese-based club plays their next game with Liberty Professionals at the WAFA park.