Karela United sign striker Abdul Aziz Dogo from Phar Rangers

Karela continue to beef up their squad ahead of the 2021 / 2022 season

Karela United have signed striker Abdul Aziz Dogo from lower-tier side Pahr Rangers.

Dogo has started training with his new club ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.



He is the second attacker Karela United have snapped up from Phar Rangers in the transfer window.

Earlier, the club bought Samuel Atta Kumu. They two are expected to ensure the club doesn't miss top scorer Diawise Taylor who has been sold to Future FC in Egypt.



Aziz previously played for Wa Suntana and Still Believe FC.