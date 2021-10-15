Karela United signs goalkeeper Rashid Seidu

Goalkeeper Rashid Seidu has joined Karela United

Karela United FC have completed the signing of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper left relegated side Inter Allies FC after the 2020/2021 campaign.



Seidu is expected to compete for the number one spot with Yaw Ansah Fufuro at Karela in the upcoming season.



This follows the departure of Richard Baidoo who has returned to the mother club Accra Hearts of Oak after his loan spell.

Seidu made 24 appearances for Allies in the Ghanaian top-flight last term where he conceded 22 goals and kept 8 clean sheets.



The former Ghana U-23 goalie has loads of experience having had stints with Asante Kotoko SC, Bechem United and Wa All Stars all in the Ghana league.



Between July 2012 and July 2013, Seidu was playing for Nigerienne club AS Douanes.