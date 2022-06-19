0
Karela beats relegated WAFA 1-0 to make it to GPL top 4

Karela Utd Karela United

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Karela United relegated WAFA from the Ghana Premier League posted a 1-0 victory over the academy side on Sunday.

Midfielder Umar Bashir scored the only in the second half to send his former club to the second tier.

The Passioners were determined to end the season with a win and tighten their grip on the fourth spot.

WAFA went into the match needing three points to survive eviction on the final day of the competition.

But they lacked the fortitude to go past their hosts and could barely threaten them.

WAFA finished second bottom of the table as they go back to Division 1. Karela United finished at 4th place on the table.

