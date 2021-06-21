Karela's Crosby Awuah Memorial Park closed down indefinitely after Medeama attack

GFA has shutdown CAM Park

Karela United's home ground, the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase, has been been indefinitely by the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.

A statement read: ''This decision was taken following assaults on players and officials at Aiyinase resulting in injuries and damage to property and unsporting behaviour by the home supporters in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 tie between Karela United FC and Medeama SC on Sunday, June 20, 2021.



The Executive Council invoked Articles 14(2) and 14(3) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations which empowers them to close down of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed.

The Ghana FA Prosecutors have been tasked to proffer the appropriate charges for the Disciplinary Committee to sit on this matter expeditiously.



Also, the Competitions Department has been tasked to fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Karela United FC with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams (note that matches can be fixed at the home of the away team, if required).