Karela vs Medeama: 3rd and 4th place sides face off for round of 16 spot of FA Cup

Medeama Win Karela Medeama will play Karela today

Sun, 20 Jun 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Karela FC and Medeama SC will on today, June 20, 2021 extend their rivalry in the Ghana Premier League to the MTN FA Cup as they seek to book a spot in the next round of the competition.

Both sides are currently among the top four teams who can win the Ghana Premier League alongside Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are in 1st and 2nd place respectively.

Karela and Medeama are currently tied on 46 points in the league, with the former edging out the latter on goal difference for the third spot.

The two teams will now battle for a spot in the round of 16 of this season’s FA Cup.

In the two fixtures played in the league this season, both clubs have won their respective home game.

Karela FC defeated Medeama in the first round by 2-0 at their home grounds at Ayinase while the Tarkwa based side also defeated their opponent in the return fixture 1-0 in Tarkwa.

Karela will therefore want to take advantage of their home venue to book a place in the round of 16.

MATCH DETAILS

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021

VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE

REFEREE: PHILLIP ARTHUR- FORSON

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM & ABDUL SHARIFF DUAH

4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB

