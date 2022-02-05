Karim Jahwrah, two others support Captain One Golf Society Kids Project

A golf ball | File photo

Source: GNA

Karim Jahwrah, a philanthropist, has presented $400 to support the Captain One Golf Kids Project in Kumasi.

He played at the fifth edition of the annual charity invitational championship organized by Captain One Golf Society which saw the maiden edition of the kids’ tournament organized by the society.



An excited Jahwrah, who bought into the vision and mission of giving hope to the less privileged in society through the game of golf, met with the President and Founder of the society and presented the cash to him in support of the project.



In a related development, DeAndre Boateng, a junior golfer, has also presented golf clubs, golf shoes and golf uniforms to support the kids’ project.



According to him, it was a delight to know that the society was trying to break the myth surrounding golf that it was a game for the elite.

He added that the development of golf should start at the grassroots, therefore this initiative from the society should be lauded and supported by corporate bodies.



Also, a godfather of Captain One Golf Society, Alhaji Gali, has also presented 1,000 golf balls to the society.



The beneficiaries of the kids’ project were selected from Safe-Child Advocacy, a non-governmental organization – an establishment of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi – that is concerned about the plight of the vulnerable in society and children who work on the streets.