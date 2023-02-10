0
Karim Zito hits back at Ghanaian media over ‘attacks’ on Ghanaian coaches

Abdul Karim Zito.png Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito has urged the sports media to tone down on their constant denigration of local coaches as it is hurting the development of football in the country.

Karim Zito believes that the attack and insults often directed at national team coaches who fail to meet expectations in major tournaments do not help the team as the coaches live on the fear of failure

He says the media are free to criticize the coaches when they go wrong but the attacks and insults that are often directed at them damage their reputation.

"It is not easy to coach a national team because we have families and they listen to what the media says as well but there are some people who are in the media that can be our kids."

"We are not saying they should not talk but to insult and damage the reputation of coaches is unacceptable," he said as quoted by footballghana.

He added that Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker even deserves to be commended for qualifying for the tournament and must not be crucified for his team’s quarter-final exit from the CHAN 2022 tournament.

"Annor Walker qualified the team for the 2022 CHAN, He defeated Benin and Nigeria but they are crucifying him and describing him with all sorts of words. He has been tagged as useless with does not help in the development of football.

"Insults can never help us in developing the game. When quit football, nobody can insult me again and it is affecting us as a country," he added.

