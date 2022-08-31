Karlsruher SC coach heaps praises on Stephan Ambrosius after perfect start to season

Stephan Ambrosius

Karlsruher SC coach Christian Eichner has heaped praise on Ghana new defender Stephan Ambrosius after explosive start to the season.

The 23-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Hamburger SV has hit the ground running with a magnificent performances after two matches.



Ambrosius has been outstanding in his first two games for Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2.



He featured in the sides 6-0 and 2-0 win over Regensburg and Rostock respectively.



On Saturday, Ambrosius helped his side to defeat Rostock 2-0 and his output has been praised by Karlsruher SC coach.

"Stephan has taken another big step” he said.



Meanwhile, Christian Eichner has asked the Ghanaian defender to look up to their game against his parent club Hamburg on Saturday.



“He should look forward to that," he added.