Karma! - Ghanaians happy over Cameroon's defeat to Egypt at 2021 AFCON

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Cameroon beat Ghana at semi-final of CAN 2008
Black Stars knocked out of 2021 AFCON
Egypt to meet Senegal in final of 2021 AFCON
Shortly after the 2021 AFCON semi-final game between the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Pharaohs of Egypt on Thursday, February 3, 2022, ‘CAN 2008’ was up in the trends on social media.
The game ended with Cameroon’s ‘host and win’ dreams being crushed as they lost 3-1 to Egypt on penalties.
The game brought back memories of the 2008 Cup of Africa Cup where host nation Ghana lost to Cameroon 1-0 at the same stage.
Alain Nkong scored the only goal of the game and broke the hearts of Ghanaians who were confident of winning the cup.
Fourteen years, Ghanaians are yet to get over it and they are now trolling the Cameroonians.
On social media, some Ghanaians mocked the Cameroonians after their host and bid ‘fell into water.
Read the reactions below
Cameroon )tweaaa.— nana a. (@thenanaaba) February 3, 2022
Dem come score we for CAN2008 dem figa say nyame de b3 ky3 )mo.
Sagaaaaa
Egypt through to the finals. Host Cameroon knocked out.— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 3, 2022
CAN 2008. Cameroon can finally feel what every Ghanaian felt 14 years ago.
Host and win yaamutu.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 3, 2022
Nice to see Cameroon get a taste of the semi final pain.
I like rough. Endure it.
Was it Cameroon that ended Ghana’s host and win dream in can 2008 ?— Susan Owusu-Ansah (@susansarpomaaOA) February 3, 2022
CAN 2008 semi final our own home norr wey Cameroon take do we, them see say edey pain????— E A C Η Y (@_eachy_) February 3, 2022
How's that feeling Cameroon? ???????? ????????.. You broke my father's heart during the CAN 2008.????— EFUA ???????? ❤ (@Efua_1122) February 3, 2022
Cameroon sorry. U guys did same to us in CAN 2008 ???????????? #teamghana pic.twitter.com/gve2ydl0AX— Mercedes S580 Maybach???? (@fredmugizjr) February 3, 2022
Food will go waste in Cameroon this evening— ELIKEM????????PELE (@ElikemPeleDoe) February 3, 2022
People will find it difficult to sleep this evening
People might even collapse or fall sick this evening
Lastly the entire Cameroonian team will be on the hot seat.
The Return of #CAN2008 ????
I want the Cameroonians to feel the CAN 2008 pain they inflicted on Ghanaians but it seems that's impossible. Likely to win— iSellDogs (@SirBackstage) February 3, 2022
They'll feel how we felt in CAN 2008. #CAMEGY— Ban-Beo???? (@PrinceBanbeo) February 3, 2022
- Kotoko board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei gets CAF invitation to watch 2021 AFCON final
- GFA must engage govt on the appointment on next Black Stars coach – Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars performance was shocking - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang
- 2021 AFCON: How Egypt used 'water bottle' to beat Cameroon on penalties
- Nigerian Prophet predicts Salah to score winner for Egypt at AFCON 2021 final
- Read all related articles