‘Karma exists’ - Fatau Dauda takes jabs Salah and Egypt for complaining about laser pens

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has taken a swipe at Mohammed Salah and his Egyptian teammates for complaining about laser pens, saying ‘karma exists’.

The Egyptian national team has endured a difficult year losing both a World Cup ticket and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to Senegal on penalties.

In the play-off, the game was marred by controversy with Egypt's penalty takers having strong lasers shining in their faces as Senegal won the shootout 3-1 with Salah missing the target.

The laser scandal in Dakar came after Egyptians had targeted Senegal players with laser pens in the first leg which they lost 1-0 in Cairo.

In a post sighted on Twitter with a picture of lasers shining in his face, he said, “Wossop Egypt, heard you are complaining about laser…...? Karma exists."

The Egyptian Football Association in a statement complained bitterly about the treatment meted out to them by Senegal.

"The national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular."

Fifa has vowed to examine match reports.

They said: "Fifa is currently in the process of analyzing the official match reports of the Fifa World Cup qualifier match between Senegal and Egypt.

"The relevant information included in the match reports will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding on the next steps to be taken."

