Kasim Adams explains why he has different name on jersey

Kasim Adams Basel.png Ghana defender, Kasim Adams

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Kasim Adams has revealed why he is called Nuhu in Swizterland but plays with Adams on his jersey.

Kasim Adams Nuhu returned to Switzerland after stints in Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim. The defender joined FC Basel on loan for a year, after which there is an option to buy.

"Kasim, that's my name. Adams, that's my father's. And Nuhu, that's my grandfather's name," Adams told FC Basel media.

"My grandfather was a great person. I also chose his name to honor him,"

"That should be a sign that we're thinking of him, that we will always help him," he added.

Adams was named man of the match against Servette in his debut game for FC Basel. However, the defender will not travel to Belfast to with the squad as he is not yet eligible to face the Crusaders.

