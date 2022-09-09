Kasim Adams impresses in FC Basel Conference League win

Black Stars defender, Kasim Adams Nuhu

Ghanaian defender, Kasim Adams continued his fine in the ongoing season with another impressive performance as FC Basel made a winning start in the Europa Conference League.

The defender played the entire game as Basel defeated Armenian side Pyunik 3-1 at home in the Group H opener.



He had 112 touches, 101 out of 107 completed passes, 10 out of 13 completed long passes, 7 ball recoveries, and 3 out of 3 ground duels.



The astute defender will hope to keep his form as he seeks a recall to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan from TSG Hoffenheim in Germany. In the summer transfer window, he joined Basel in search of regular playing time.



His deal with Hoffenheim will expire in June 2024.