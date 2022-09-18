Kasim Nuhu Adams not in a rush to return to the Black Stars

Black Stars defender, Kasim Nuhu Adams

Black Stars defender, Kasim Nuhu Adams has said he is not in a rush to return to the team despite hitting top form ahead of the World Cup.

The 27-year-old defender was tipped for greatness but his career was plugged by injuries.



Adams, who is on loan at Swiss side FC Basel is now having a good time in the Swiss League.



Despite his fine form, the former Fortuna Dusseldorf defender said he is not in a haste to make a return to the national team.



“It’s everybody’s dream to play in the World Cup or to play in bigger competitions like Champions League, World Cup and stuff.”



Despite expressing desire to play at the World Cup, the Young Boys star says he is biding his time for another opportunity with coach Otto Addo’s side.

“I’m not in a rush but when the time comes I will be so grateful to join the team and then play at the World Cup.



“Of course I’m a Ghanaian, I’ve played before and I will always be happy to play again in the national team.



“Of course it’s World Cup and everybody wants to play as well so when the time comes, when I keep on playing in my team, when the time comes, when they call me, I will, I will be back again to play for the national team.” Kasim Nuhu told Radio Gold Talk Sport.



Kasim has excelled in the two games he has played in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



He has made six appearances in the 2022/23 Swiss Super League.