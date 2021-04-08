Kasoa Murder: Police arrest witch Ghana doctor wey direct two teenagers to kill virgin for ritual money

Ishmael Mensah with en mama

Ghana Police arrest witch doctor wey encourage teenagers to bring am body of a virgin, plus Ghc5000, so say den go become rich.

Reports be say dem arrest am for Amanase, Eastern Region where she dey hide.



De two suspects Felix Nyarko, 16, den Nicholas Kiki, 18, talk police after dema arrest say, one spiritualist dem see for TV top direct dem to bring virgin dead body den Ghc5000 for de money rituals.



So dem go ahead plan say go kidnap de boy, Ishmael Mensah den ask en mummy to pay Ghc5000.



De latest arrest of de fetish priestess be key for most people who feel say spiritualists dey encourage people do bad things for society.



So de law for set example of de teenagers and spiritualists so say e go discourage people from similar actions in future.



Ofankor District Court remand dem in custody, dem go reappear on 20th April, 2021.

Death of de 11-year-old boy spark public outrage for Ghana, against witch doctors who dey advertise on TV.



Calls intensify for TV stations to stop running adverts for witch doctors, one of whom direct de teenagers to commit dis 'heinous' crime.



Former Ghana Prez John Agyekum Kufuor add en voice to de ongoing saga as he urge media managers to filter de airwaves of such fetish adverts which come make popular in recent times.



Father of Ishmael Mensah vow say he go take de law into his own hands, if de courts fail to serve justice in dis murder case.



De family of de teenager who be Muslims also dey ask authorities to release de body of de boy for burial according to Islamic practice which dey require say dem for bury am by now.



