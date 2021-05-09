Kayode Badru Death: Celestial Church explain how candle burn Nigerian socialite Kayode Badru during service

Kayode Badru bin get fire accident

Celestial Church of Christ for Lagos wia Nigerian socialite, Kayode Badru, bin get fire accident don explain how e happun.

Tori of di death of di Dubai based socialite bin comot on Sunday, days afta di incident.



E happun on Monday 3 May 2021 during one prayer service for one Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos, South West of Nigeria.



One of di prominent Pastors of di church wey act as di tok-tok pesin for di incident confam am give BBC say true-true, e happun.



Imolemitan Ojo say na thanksgiving Kayode Badru bin dey do wit seven candles before things get out of hand.

Di pastor tell BBC say "Kayode Badru bin light di candles by imsef on Monday evening wey im wan use do thanksgiving.



Dem later collect di candles from im and dem move am away from am before Prophet Ebony later spray perfume for im body and e no plenty pass wetin e suppose be."



Imolẹmitan say: ''But im bin wear a very light sutana -white Celestial Church uniform- and nobody know how fire take catch di cloth."



E no reach seconds before di fire spread all over Kayode and pipo around dia begin run upandan to fetch water and put out di fire.

Immediately, dem carry am go hospital wia dem dey treat pipo wit burns and e begin dey receive treatment dia



Dis incident happun on Monday."



Badru na member of di church and im bin also dey worship for dia Dubai parish before im come Nigeria.



He say di church dey mourn di death of Kayode Badru wey be dia member.

"Di Prophet and Shepherd of di church, Ebony Felix and Kayode sabi each since two years now and he dey come pray for am many times."



Oga Imọlẹmitan explain further give BBC say: ''On Tuesday, I go check on am for hospital and e dey fine, he even dey follow pipo dey tok.



On Wednesday wey I go later check on am, Kayode Badru tell me say im don dey chop, e eat Amala and even juice and on Thursday, I receive di news say Kayode don die.



Oga Imolemitan confam give BBC say police don arrest di Prophet involved and some other pipo wey bin dey di Celestial Church of Christ wia di incident happun.

Afta di incident, di authorities of di Celestial Church of Christ put out statemnet on Saturday 8 May 2021 to warn di church on abuse of spiritual perfumes.



For inside statement signed by Reverend Mobiyina Oshoffa sya make churches dey careful on how dem dey use candles and perfumes .



She warns say e better to spray some holy water on pipo before dem spray dem perfumes.



