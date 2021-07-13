Kayserispor football director opens up on Bernard Mensah's future at the club

Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Kayserispor Football Director, Ali Naibi insists that Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah remains a key member of the team but will listen to offers that come in for the player.

Bernard Mensah is returning to the club after a successful loan spell with giants Besiktas, where he won the league and cup double last season.



Besiktas have expressed interest in making the move a permanent one, but the asking price of Kayserispor seems to be the stumbling block between the two parties.



Mensah is expected to join pre-season training at Kayserispor this week.

"Currently, we have two players who are not participating in the camp; one is Mensah and the other is Melih Okutan. We expect Mensah to come this week," said Ali Naibi.



"Mensah is a valuable player for the club. The club has high costs. If it happens, we can part ways, but if it's going to stay with us, we need to make the most of it. Right now, it's still in the team," he added.



The 26-year-old joined Kayseripor from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has since been their most valuable player.