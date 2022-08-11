0
Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah confirms muiltiple offers from European clubs

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah has confirmed receiving multiple of offers from European clubs as they seek to sign him this summer.

The 27-year-old current contract with the Turkish outfit will expire in June 2023.

According to the former Ghana midfielder, he has received a chunk of offers from clubs but is focused on helping Kayserispor to reach the highest level.

"Last year was very difficult for me. I went through a difficult time; I experienced a different situation. Injury is something that happens to every football player. I spent this injury working very well. As you know, it takes time to come back from injuries”

“It took time for me too, but I believe that I am ready for this mentally and physically. I have received transfer offers, frankly, my only focus right now is to get back to my situation in the best way possible after a long injury”

“Other than that, what is important to me is Kayserispor. I will do everything in my power to bring this team to the highest level because we It will be a difficult year for us. We will get through this." He said.

