Kayserispor star Bernard Mensah confident of Black Stars win against Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is confident the Black Stars will triumph over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a doubleheader next month and are hoping to beat their opponent to boost their chances of qualifying for the tournament.



The Black Stars has recorded one win and one draw after two rounds of matches and are currently trailing South Africa in Group G who has four points.



Speaking ahead of the game, Mensah who announced his premature retirement from the national team wished the team best of luck and expressed optimism of victory against Zimbabwe.

“I wish all the Black Stars players the best of luck in their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and I believe we will win," He said.



He has had a strong start to the season scoring twice and providing three assists in five games in the Turkish super lig.