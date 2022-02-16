Keenan Appiah-Forson signs new West Ham United deal

Ghana international Keenan Appiah-Forson

English-born Ghanaian Keenan Appiah-Forson has committed his future to West Ham by signing a new contract with the Premier League club.

The midfielder who plays for West Ham U23 has signed a new contract until the summer of 2023.



Appiah-Forson, who made his senior side debut in the Europa League in December, has put pen-to-paper on a new deal which also includes the option to extend the contract for another year.



The 20-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions for West Ham this season, scoring twice, and has featured in all but one of the developmental side’s Premier League 2 Division 1 matches this campaign.



“It means a lot to sign this new deal with West Ham United,” Appiah-Forson told whufc.com. “I feel like I’ve come a long way at this Club over the years and have kept improving during my time here.



“West Ham has given me a lot and it means so much to stay here. Now I just want to keep working hard, keep giving more, and keep progressing.

“Playing for West Ham means a lot to me. I know there is so many people out there who would love to be in my position so I’m not taking it for granted. I want to stay humble and keep in mind how lucky I am, and what I’m doing here at West Ham is amazing. I want to keep going and try to get more opportunities.”



Appiah-Forson has been with West Ham United since a successful trial at 14-years-old.



He was born to Ghanaian immigrant parents in London and is eligible to play for England or Ghana.



Appiah-Forson said in a 2019 interview that he was brought to Ghana once when he was a child by his parents.