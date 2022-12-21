2
Menu
Sports

Keep crying - Messi responds to allegations of FIFA rigging World Cup for Argentina

Messi Vows To Continue With Argentina After Winning 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has responded to claims that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was rigged for the Albicelestes to win their third Mundial.

The Albicelestes on Sunday, December 18, were crowned as champions after beating European giants France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Argentina's victory has been marred by controversies, as some claim that the competition was rigged to ensure that Lionel Messi gets a befitting farewell.

Reacting to the claims, Lionel Messi brushed them off as he urged his critics to keep carrying on until their tears run dry.

"Cry now, cry later. Keep crying until their tears dry," Lionel Messi responded, as quoted by BR Football.

The victory was Argentina's third triumph in the World Cup after 1978 and 1986, thus becoming the 4th most successful country in the history of the competition, with Brazil, Italy, and Germany leading the pack.

Lionel Messi scored 7 goals in the World Cup, including twice in the final, and was named the player of the tournament.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: