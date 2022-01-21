Keep current squad for 2023 AFCON - John Paintsil

Black Stars players

John Paintsil disappointed in Black Stars AFCON exit



Former Black Stars player, John Painstil wants the current crop of players in the national team maintained for the next Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.



Ghana recorded their worst AFCON performance in history at the AFCON 2021 exiting the tournament with just one point in 3 matches. The Black Stars lost to Morocco, drew against Gabon and lost again to Comoros.



Following their exit, many Ghanaians have called for the expulsion of the entire Black Stars team so the country focuses on using local players.

However, according to the former Ghana International, he wants the national team to maintain the same crop of players for the next AFCON.



“Ghana need to keep the same squad that represented the Black Stars in this tournament and get them to play more friendly matches. We want to see the same faces, we want to see them move along together,” John Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.



He explained that the Black Stars have to engage in a couple of friendly matches to improve their performance.



“I think the understanding was there during the tournament, but I don't think there was good communication among the players. The cohesion is not there, nor is the team spirit. You don't see that hunger to win. Developing this group through more friendly matches is the way to go forward,” the former West Ham player stated.



John Paintsil was part of Ghana’s squad that reached the AFCON final on two occasions in 2010 and 2015.