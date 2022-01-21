Keep the same squad — John Paintsil urges Ghana after AFCON failure

John Paintsil

Former Ghana captain John Paintsil claims the current Black Stars squad should be maintained despite their poor showing at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Players and the technical team of the Black Stars have been faced with opprobrium following the team’s abysmal display at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The West Africa giants — who were one of the pre-tournament favourites — finished bottom of Group C with one point after losing to Morocco and Comoros Island and drawing with Gabon.



Despite the team’s stinking performance at the tournament, Paintsil believes the technical handlers should retain faith in the current players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off in March.



“Ghana need to keep the same squad that represented the Black Stars in this tournament and get them to play more friendly matches,” Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

“We want to see the same faces, we want to see them move along together.”



“I think the understanding was there during the tournament, but I don't think there was good communication among the players.”



“The cohesion is not there, nor is the team spirit. You don't see that hunger to win. Developing this group through more friendly matches is the way to go forward,” the former West Ham defender deduced.