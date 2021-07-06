Keep your players if you want to conquer Africa – Prince Tagoe to Hearts leadership

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe says the club will need to keep the core of their squad for at least two seasons in order to be African Champions again.

The Phobians are on the verge of ending a 12-year wait for silverware after a phenomenal season under the tutelage of Coach Samuel Boadu.



The Rainbow boys however have struggled to establish dominance on the continent since their CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup triumph in 2000 and 2004 respectively.



Tagoe, a member of the Confederations Cup-winning team has advised his former employers to maintain their current squad if they wish to regain their dominance in African.

“If Hearts of Oak want to conquer Africa once again, they should keep their current players for the next one or two seasons,” he said on Angel TV.



Hearts will automatically qualify for the opening stages of the CAF Champions League if they’re able to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League trophy.



