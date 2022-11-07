Keeping dream if you think Arsenal is a fluke - Sam George tells Arsenal's doubters

Arsenal

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has hit back at Arsenal doubters who fail to accept that the Gunners are in for serious business in the English Premier League.

Arsenal reclaimed the top spot on the table after beating London rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.



Following the win, Sam George, who is a staunch Arsenal fan, encouraged doubters of Arsenal to keep dreaming about the Gunners having a nine-day wonder season.



"For those still thinking this@Arsenal team is a fluke, keep dreaming."



He also lauded Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey, and French defender, William Saliba, for their sensational performance on Sunday, November 7, 2022.



"Fantastic team performance but outstanding performance from @Thomaspartey22 and Saliba. Great time to be a Gooner!"

Despite being top of the table and beating four out of the top six clubs, many still seem not to have high expectations for Arsenal who has failed to finish in the top four in the last since 2015.



Currently, Arsenal lead Manchester City by two with a shelved game against the latter.





