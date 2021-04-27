Kelechi Iheanacho: How di Nigerian Striker take become Premier League top goalscorer

E take Kelechi Iheanacho till di 3rd of February to score in first goal

E take Kelechi Iheanacho till di 3rd of February to score in first goal for Leicester City di season, but now e don turn di Premier League highest goalscorer.

For Monday's march, di Nigerian bin assist in di equalizer goal against Crystal Palace and then score di second goal wey fit push dem enta Champions League.



Dis no be how e bin dey play before wen e take am 14 months to score a Premier league goal between September 2018 to December 2019.



Dis season e don score 17 goals but for di first time since 2014-15 wia dem bin dey fear say James Vardy go comot.



But Iheanacho say no be about di goals, e say "As a team we dey work for each oda so e no mata who score goals."



Wetin change?



Well e be like say im luck start to change wen im begin start matches dem beside James Vardy for Leicester City.

Na only eight games dem bin play side-by-side last season and no be until 28th February dem do am again, but dem neva stop since.



Former England international Karen Carney tok say "I think say Iheanacho confidence bin grow on top say im sabi say dem no go substitute am for James Vardy."



Meanwhile odas still tink say na im skill for finishing, wey mean say e fit transform any play to goal. Dis season im don record a 23.3% shot conversion rate.



Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel tok say im in intelligent approach to fake di goalkeeper and pass ball between di defenders legs.



E say, "E be big strong man wey dey fast, e get everytin to be top striker and e dey great say im don start to show am"



