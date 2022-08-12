0
Kelvin Yeboah confident of ending Genoa goal drought in no time

Genoa.inter .yeboah.testa .2021.22.750x450 300x180.webp Kelvin Yeboah in action for his club

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Kelvin Yeboah almost scored his first goal for Italian side Genoa last weekend but it did not happen.

The talented forward joined the Italian club last season from Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz.

Although he played 17 matches in all competitions, he failed to score a goal but managed to provide one assist.

Over the past weekend, Kelvin Yeboah was a second-half substitute and helped Genoa to cruise past Benevento with a 3-2 win in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

Playing 15 minutes in that game when he replaced Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban, Yeboah was presented with a good chance late in the game and managed to score with a fine effort. Unfortunately, the equaliser was disallowed for offside.

Uploading a video of that disallowed goal on his social media page, Kelvin Yeboah says he is optimistic he will get his first Genoa goal very soon.







 









View this post on Instagram











 



A post shared by Kelvin Yeboah (@y.kelvin_27)







Source: footballghana.com
