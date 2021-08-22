Kelvin Yeboah scores for Sturm Graz in 2-2 draw against Austria Wien

Footballer Kelvin Yeboah

Ghana international, Kelvin Yeboah continued his impressive form for SK Sturm Graz on Sunday afternoon as he equalized with a fine effort to help the team drew 2-2 against Austria Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The young attacker has been in tremendous form since the 2021/2022 season commenced not only in the league but in Europe as well.



Today at the Merkur-Arena, the new Black Stars new boy was handed a starting role when SK Sturm Graz hosted Austria Wien in a league match at home.



Although the hosts impressed, a Marco Djuricin equalizer in the 19th minute meant that the visitors led at the break.

After returning from recess to take control of the match, Manprit Sarkaria scored in the 47th minute to restore parity for SK Sturm Graz before Kelvin Yeboah found the back of the net to give the home team the lead for the first time in the game.



Unable to hold on to the lead, Austria Wien fought back and scored through Marco Djuricin again to force the match to end in a stalemate.



