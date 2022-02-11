Kenichi Yatsuhashi runs the rule on Otto Addo as Ghana coach

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Otto Addo appointed Black Stars coach

Kwesi Nyantakyi backs Otto Addo



Ghana to face Nigeria in March



Former Hearts of Oak coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has offered his opinion on newly-appointed Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.



Kenichi Yatsuhashi said that he has experienced the Otto Addo’s coaching prowess and is convinced that he is the right man to lead the Black Stars.



In a tweet on Thursday, February 10, 2022 said that Otto Addo is a competent coach who can help the Black Stars achieve their objectives.

“I had a chance to coach a club team to play a friendly match against his U23 national team. He is a coach with a high standard. I wish him the best of luck!,” he shared on social media.



Otto Addo was handed the Ghana job on interim basis on Wednesday, February 9, 2021 in what the FA says to be a restructuring of the technical department of the Black Stars.



The former Borussia Dortmund player will be teaming up with Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor and George Boateng and Mas-ud Didi Draman as assistant coaches.



The coaching set will be responsible for Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup which will come at the expense of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March this year.



A GFA statement on February 11, 2022 reads “Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.

“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Otto Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund – he boasts of about 13 years of Coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an Assistant Coach at Hamburger SV.”



