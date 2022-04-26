Kennedy Padi didn’t resign because of GFA ban - Retired Ghanaian referee

Referee Kennedy Padi has resigned

Retired Ghanaian referee, Thomas Attifu has denied assertions that referee, Joseph Kennedy Padi resigned due to Ghana Football Association’s ban.



Kennedy Padi was banned for the rest of the season after the GFA Match Review Panel ruled that he made a wrong call for a penalty in favour of Asante Kotoko in their game against Hearts of Oak on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.



Days after the GFA suspended Kennedy Padi for the rest of the season, he announced his resignation from officiating.



However, according to Thomas Attifu, Padi had already intended to quit referring before the commencement of this season’s Ghana Premier League.

“Kennedy as at last year during their fitness test had decided that after the 2021/22 season, he would not continue so I don’t know why it would be written by any journalist that he has resigned because of the suspension. The tendency of him resigning was something I already knew about,” the National Referees Instructor told Happy FM.



Former Ghanaian referee Eric Owusu Mensah revealed Kennedy Padi’s retirement in an interview on Kessben FM, where he intimated that Padi did not regret his decision to award that penalty to Kotoko.



