Kenneth Omeruo remains doubtful for Nigeria vs Ghana game

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Kenneth Omeruo

Nigeria will be hoping that defender Kenneth Omeruo passes a late fitness test before the crucial World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana next week.

The Leganes center-back has missed his club's last three games due to injury and he could be out for the clash against Sporting Gijon this weekend.



“He (Omeruo) looks to be injured and may miss the next game against Sporting Gijon,” a report on AS Diario Deportivo stated.



His absence will be a huge blow for the Super Eagles who are hoping to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.



Omeruo has been an integral member of the Super Eagles team and he remains one of the most experienced members in the current team.

Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguaveon named eight defenders in his team to face Ghana and will have to start looking at his options before next week's game.



Leon Balugon recently returned from injury and William Trost-Ekong has struggled for game time since returning to Watford after AFCON.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara sports stadium before travelling to Abuja four days later for the second leg.



